As the mom of three growing kids, it isn’t always easy for Kate Hudson to wrangle all of her children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, together at one time. Fortunately, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared a rare pic of her adorable family while capturing the “once in a blue moon” moment.

“Got ‘em again! Three in one pic,” Kate, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 14. Alongside a grinning face with sweat emoji, the Almost Famous alum added the hashtags “thank God for FaceTimes” and “once in a blue moon.”

Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

In the pic, Kate’s kiddos looked happier than ever as they relaxed on the couches in their living room. Her eldest son, Ryder, 16, laid across one of the accent chairs and held up the phone on FaceTime while Rani, 2, stood next to her big brother with the sweetest grin on her face. The star’s son Bingham, 9, appeared behind Rani and Ryder on a separate couch.

It’s certainly not rare for the Bride Wars actress to upload photos of her kids on social media, but getting all three of her youngsters together is a totally different story. The last time Ryder, Bingham and Rani all appeared together in a snapshot was in July.

“Finally got all three to look … ish,” she jokingly captioned the pic of her little ones hanging out on a tennis court. Ryder wrapped his arm around his little brother, Bingham, as Rani posed next to her siblings in a flower-patterned dress.

The Academy Award winner’s kids are all technically half-siblings, but Ryder, Bingham and Rani share an unbreakable bond. Kate is the mom of Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, while she shares Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kate’s kiddos aren’t the only ones who get along, however. Even though she’s no longer romantically involved with either of her ex-lovers, the Fabletics owner said she shares a very amicable relationship with both Chris, 53, and Matt, 42.

“When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship,” Kate once explained on the podcast “Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser,” noting the entire situation is going “quite amazing” for the blended family.

Because the Something Borrowed actress’ main focus is “all about [her] kids,” Kate has made it a priority to coparent as peacefully as possible with the Black Crowes musician and the “Uprising” singer.

“[This] means I have to love their fathers, no matter what. And so I put my ego aside, I put aside any challenges that didn’t allow those relationships to last, and I love them,” she shared with the Telegraph in August 2019. “It doesn’t mean I have to be with them … and I think my kids feel that we’re all on the same page. I don’t know how I’ve pulled that off!”