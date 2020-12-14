Mom of 3 Kate Hudson Shows Off Fit Figure While Baking Cake at Home: ‘I Just Had To’

Dang, mama! Kate Hudson showed off her fit figure while baking a cake at home. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress donned a baby pink sports bra and white leggings while perfecting her Cocoa Puffs-inspired treat.

“I just had too [sic],” Kate, 41, captioned her post via Instagram on Sunday, December 13. The mom of three had her yummy-looking dessert, which featured vanilla frosting and Cocoa Puffs cereal decorated across the top, on full display, but fans were more impressed by her flawless physique.

“Your tummy is so impossibly flat after three children,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another echoed, “You can afford [cake] with those abs!!!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Kate, you’re looking good!”

The Almost Famous actress loves whipping up delicious meals in the kitchen with her kiddos, but she also takes her health very seriously. After becoming the mom of her three kids, Ryder, 16, Bingham, 9, and Rani Rose, 2, Kate has made it a priority to focus on her fitness.

Fortunately for the proud mother, having kids hasn’t slowed her down one bit. Following the birth of her youngest daughter, Rani, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, in October 2018, the Academy Award winner said she felt like she had a renewed amount of energy.

“I feel good, energetic and strong,” Kate told Women’s Health in November 2019. “I feel like myself again.”

In order to stay in tip-top shape, the Bride Wars actress — who shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy — likes to stick to her most efficient workout routines. Kate noted Pilates has been a longtime favorite for her as she’s been able to tone her figure.

“I know I’m at my strongest is when I’m doing my Pilates because it never gets easier,” she explained to Women’s Health. “The more you do Pilates, the harder the things you can do become. I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body.”

The Something Borrowed alum also often incorporates cardio into her fitness schedule. “I think cardio is really important,” she explained. “Not necessarily running a long distance, but doing something that will get your heart rate up, which is why we love dance.”

Keep it up, Kate!