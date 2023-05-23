He has been the face of many popular films over the years, but at home, Kurt Russell is mainly focused on spending time with his kids and grandkids. The Silkwood actor became a father for the first time on February 16, 1980, when his son Boston Russell was born. Get to know Kurt’s eldest biological child by scrolling below.

Who Is Boston Russell?

Kurt shares Boston with his ex-wife, Season Hubley, to whom he was married from 1979 to 1983. The former couple met when they were tapped to star together as Elvis and Priscilla Presley in 1979’s Elvis.

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

After their marriage ended, Kurt found love with his Swingshift costar Goldie Hawn. The pair officially began dating in 1983. At the time, the Oscar winner was already a mom to kids Oliver and Kate Hudson, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Bill Hudson.

Kate recalled meeting Boston for the first time after her mom and Kurt started dating.

“For me, it felt like such a big moment because it was like, ‘My mom is madly in love with this guy.’ For me, at the time, it was like, ‘Is this going to be my dad?’” the Bride Wars actress once shared on an episode of her “Sibling Revelry” podcast. “And I was meeting his son [Boston] which meant, ‘Does this mean that this is my brother?’ It was a lot to handle at such a young age.”

Boston, Kate and Oliver gained a younger sibling when Kurt and Goldie welcomed their first child together, son Wyatt Russell, on June 10, 1986. He is now a doting uncle to Kate, Oliver and Wyatt’s children with their respective partners. Not much is publicly known about Boston’s love life or relationship history.

What Does Boston Russell Do for Work?

Unlike his three siblings, Boston decided not to pursue an acting career. He earned one credit as a production assistant in 1996 from working on the set of his father’s action film Executive Decision.

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Other than that, Boston has remained largely out of the spotlight for most of his life. On occasion, he has joined Kurt and Goldie on the red carpet for rare appearances at Hollywood events.

In May 2017, Boston showed support for his father and stepmom when they were both awarded stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The eldest Russell child wore a denim blazer and slacks for the outing and sported a smile identical to Kurt’s.