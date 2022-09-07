Power couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have built an incredible empire together! The longtime lovebirds both have impressive net worths due to their many years in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make.

What Is Goldie Hawn’s Net Worth?

Goldie has an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She first met her leading man while filming 1968’s The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. However, they didn’t officially begin dating until 1983. By that time, she had been twice divorced.

The blonde beauty was married to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 and Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982. She welcomed two children with her second husband: Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. The Academy Award winner became a mom again in 1986 when she and Kurt welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell. She became a total pro at balancing her booming Hollywood career and motherhood.

Some of her most memorable films include 1969’s Cactus Flower, 1974’s The Sugarland Express and 1992’s Death Becomes Her. In 2003 the superstar established The Hawn Foundation, a non-profit focused on childhood education initiatives.

What Is Kurt Russell’s Net Worth?

Kurt has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kurt’s acting career took off in the early ‘60s when he was signed to a 10-year contract with Disney. He appeared in several films under the studio before transitioning to becoming a minor league baseball player in the ‘70s. The Emmy nominee was forced to retire from baseball after tearing his rotator cuff during a game.

He returned to acting and portrayed Elvis Presley in Elvis in 1980. The Hateful Eight actor experienced fatherhood that same year when he and his former wife, Season Hubley, welcomed their son, Boston Russell. The pair were married from 1979 to 1983. Kurt shared the screen again with Goldie in 1984’s Swing Shift, and the duo have been together ever since.

Over the course of his career, Kurt returned to work with Disney several times, even joining the Marvel cinematic universe with his role of Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Through all of his incredible accomplishments in Hollywood, the thing Kurt enjoys the most is spending time with his blended family.

“The older Goldie and Kurt get, the more blessed they feel,” an insider told Closer in December 2019. “Being together, just the two of them, skiing or relaxing, they consider that perfect happiness.”