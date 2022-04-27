Goldie Hawn Is the Epitome of Effortless Beauty! See Her Stunning Makeup-Free Photos So Far

Goldie Hawn has entertained fans with her incredible acting skills, lovely personality and beautiful looks since landing her first role on the television series Good Morning World in 1967. The Academy Award winner has also revealed secrets of her beauty routine over the years and gone makeup-free in several stunning photos.

In a November 2020 interview with The Washington Post, Goldie shared a skincare hack that she learned from her mother Laura Hawn.

“I don’t do much. I was using coconut oil for a while on my face,” the Washington, D.C., native said. “My mom used to do lemon; she’d squeeze lemon, and she’d put it on her face. I also glance a lot at my face, but I don’t study it. I’m not a studier of my face, of my beauty.”

Goldie, who has been with her partner, Kurt Russell, since 1983, teamed up with her daughter, Kate Hudson, for a Mother’s Day Almay campaign in April 2013. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo rocked simple makeup looks and later chatted about how they draw style and beauty inspiration from each other with People.

“I was actually looking at pictures of mom in the ’70s that were amazing,” Kate shared. “Her hair was stringy and wavy and her eyes, her eyelashes, the mascara was incredible and she has this big coat on. Mommy got to live in a time, the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, so much fun.”

The Glee alum and her mom have also maintained a close relationship as they continue to navigate life in the spotlight. Goldie is also a mom to son Oliver Hudson and son Wyatt Russell, and a stepmom to Kurt’s son, Boston Russell, with his ex-wife, Season Hubley. The Overboard actress has always taught her kids to embrace their inner beauty.

“My mom was always interested in health and beauty from the inside out; getting us to take our vitamin C and oils, and drink good greens and spirulinas and chlorophyll … more from a health perspective,” Kate told Beautyheaven.com in May 2013. “I think that’s more of what I learned from my mom: that being active and good health is the most important beauty regime because that will affect you for the rest of your life.”

Keep scrolling to see Goldie’s gorgeous makeup-free photos.