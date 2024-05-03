The View’s Joy Behar revealed that her outspoken personality is a “family trait” passed down through generations.

“You’re famously blunt,” the show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, told Joy, 81, during an episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast on Wednesday, May 1.

“I would say tactless better than blunt,” she quipped, which made them both laugh. The comedian went on to say that her aunt Rose was the same way when it came to being straightforward.

“As my aunt would say, ‘I tell the truth no matter who I may offend,’” Joy remarked. “But no, I do have my limits on what I will say to people. I keep my mouth shut when I have to. It’s amazing how much I get away with. Why is that?”

Brian, 47, told Joy that she has “the history” and “a persona” that her colleagues have gotten used to over her years on the show. “You’re very much like a Don Rickles at this point,” he added.

Rickles became known for his memorable comedic insults and one liners throughout his career before his death in 2017 at age 90.

“Who would ever take him seriously?” Joy questioned while talking about the late comedian. “People don’t ever take me seriously when I say something that they think is offensive.”

Before she became a host on the daytime talk show in 1997, Joy got her start in stand-up comedy.

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

“No, you could just say, ‘I’m bored now’ and walk away from a long conversation and people would be like, ‘Oh, that’s Joy being Joy,” Brian said of her frank personality.

“They don’t take it personally,” Joy remarked, which left them both laughing again.

Also during the podcast episode, the Baby Boom actress discussed her recent vacation to Italy and why it was less than ideal.

“The trip was a semi disappointment because the weather was so bad,” she said, adding, “I was freezing in Verona. Freezing in Bologna.”

While in Europe during The View’s spring break hiatus, Joy did not experience a single fan interaction with anyone.

“Nobody recognized me in Italy,” the TV personality recalled. “The only thing that came close was in Venice, two women, I overheard them say, ‘Is that her?’ and the other said, ‘No, I don’t think so.’”

“That was the closest we came,” Joy added. “There was Americans everywhere. No one recognized me.”