Ty Pennington

The Rock the Block host was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge in Los Angeles in May 2007. At the time, the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star said in a statement through his rep, “I made an error in judgment. We all make mistakes, however this is about accountability.”

“Under no circumstances should anyone consume alcohol while driving. I could have jeopardized the lives of others, and I am grateful there was no accident or harm done to anyone. This was my wake-up call,” he continued. “I also want to apologize to my fans, ABC Television and my design team for my lapse in judgment and the embarrassment I have caused.”

Ty was charged with two misdemeanor counts: driving with a blood-alcohol level above the 0.08 percent limit and driving under the influence of alcohol. He pleaded no contest to the first count and the second was dismissed.

The Trading Spaces star received three years’ probation, had his driving privileges restricted for 90 days and had to participate in a 90-day alcohol program.

Ty has hosted HGTV’s renovation competition series Rock the Block since 2019.