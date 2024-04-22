HGTV viewers are wondering where Flip It to Win It host Charles Todd Hill is today, as the former home renovator has been sentenced to four years in jail for fraud.

Where Is Charles Todd Hill Now?

Charles is behind bars in Santa Clara County, California, after being sentenced to four years in jail and ordered to pay 11 victims nearly $10 million dollars after committing real estate and financial fraud.

The former HGTV host was sentenced on April 22, 2024, in Santa Clara County, Oanh Tran, Deputy District Attorney for the Major Fraud Unit, told Closer in a press release. Charles was immediately remanded to jail ahead of starting his sentence.

What Was Charles Todd Hill Accused of?

Charles was indicted in November 2019, after an investigation by the district attorney’s office showed that he had committed multiple frauds against multiple victims.

The premise of Flip It to Win It, which aired on HGTV for 1 season in 2013, involved purchasing dilapidated homes, renovating them and selling the homes for a profit. Instead, the DA’s office claimed he “spent millions on overbudget remodels, laundered profits, and pocketed millions in fraudulently obtained money.”

The former reality star was accused of diverting construction money for personal use, as well as taking $250,000 from one investor to do a remodel, only to discover the home was a burned out shell with no work done on it.

Charles was also accused of a Ponzi scheme before doing his HGTV series, where evidence showed he spent laundered money on a rented apartment in San Francisco, in addition to using the money to pay for hotels, vacations, and purchasing luxury cars.

“Some see the huge amount of money in Silicon Valley real estate as a business opportunity,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said upon his sentencing. “Others, unfortunately, see it as a criminal opportunity – and we will hold those people strictly accountable.”

When Was Charles Todd Hill Convicted?

Charles was convicted by plea of grand theft on September 27, 2023, against all 11 victims “and admitted the aggravated white-collar enhancements. He was ordered to pay back restitution in the amount of $9,402,678.43 and serve 10 years on probation,” per the press release.

What Was ‘Flip It to Win It’ About?

According to the description on HGTV’s website, the show featured “five teams of expert flippers bid against each other for abandoned houses sight unseen.”

“It’s a high-stakes hour in which three auctions are won, three houses are renovated and then all three houses go on the market for top dollar,” it added, as whichever team “took the biggest risk, worked the hardest and overcame the biggest challenges” would come out the winner.