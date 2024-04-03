Erin Napier will not stand for online hate. The Home Town host blasted people leaving “rude” and “nasty” comments on her Instagram posts lately.

“The comments on my Instagram have been really, not nice, really rude, some of you guys,” Erin, 38, said in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, April 2.

Much of the criticism came after Erin shared photos of some new design projects that were featured on Home Town this season.

“Y’all realize we design these houses for people who really live in them, and they really read your comments,” she continued. “You’re not hurting my feelings at all. But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses. If you can’t think of something nice to say about these people’s homes.”

Her husband, Ben Napier, sat by her side in agreement that the hate Erin has been receiving cannot go on any longer.

“But here’s the thing,” he chimed in. “I’m afraid that a lot of people out there are being rude and being mean because they want to be hurtful. And that’s the saddest thing about social media.”

For Erin, her heart breaks for the homeowners who have to experience criticism for the design choices made in their homes. The HGTV star encouraged those same online trolls to unfollow her.

“You are gonna hurt someone’s feelings who lives in that house. You know better, guys,” she added. “Do better, OK? Be sweet. Like I tell my little girls, y’all can be grownups and be sweet, OK?”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

The couple, who are raising daughters Helen and Mae in Laurel, Mississippi, received a lot of love in the comments section of the video from loyal viewers of their show.

“I’m sorry. I love your shows and your work. I’ve been viewing since episode one,” one fan wrote. “I’m glad you spoke up. Block those people. No time for that!”

“I can’t imagine anyone having anything derogatory to say about you guys or the lovely homes you create for those lucky individuals!” another penned. “I watch your show, not only because I LOVE your design, but I also love how you are! You are good humans and watching your show reminds me that there are still many out there. Keep up the good work, you two! You are 👏 ❤🙌.”