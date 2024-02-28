Calling all Home Town fans — a familiar face will be returning to the HGTV franchise! Erin and Ben Napier revealed that a former cast member will be joining them for season 3 of Home Town Takeover.

Who Is Returning to Home Town?

Jonathan Walters will be returning to the Home Town franchise. During a February 2024 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Erin and Ben teased that “someone from Home Town past” would be appearing on Home Town Takeover. The new season will take place in Sebring, Florida.

“The real Home Town fans are going to be very excited to see someone who is a part of Takeover season 3,” Erin shared during the interview.

Just a short while later, she shared a photo on Instagram to let fans know that Jonathan would be assisting them in renovating the lakeside city. The comments section was flooded with love for Jonathan, who served as the project manager on Home Town during the first three seasons.

“Can’t wait! We miss seeing Johnathan!!” one fan commented on the post.

Why Did Jonathan Walters Leave ‘Home Town’?

Season 4 of Home Town was the first that Jonathan did not partake in. Erin shared the news that he was leaving the show in an Instagram post in May 2019.

“He’s been our project manager on #hgtvhometown since the very first episode. The bearer of bad news + the solution opportunist and, apparently, according to Twitter, the heartthrob of Home Town (sorry ladies, he’s married)” she captioned a carousel of photos. “He’s leaving us for greener pastures (sunnier shores?) in Florida and tonight we said goodbye for now. We’ve been having dinner dates at Tabella since the show began. Ugh. We hate goodbyes, y’all.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

She also revealed that two new project managers, Chase and Katie, would be taking over for Jonathan.

“Our new project managers, Chase and Katie, have been champs at managing the TV construction learning curve,” Erin wrote in a November 2019 Laurel Mercantile blog post. “As leaders on the show, it’s our job to all work together and make sure these houses happen on time and we’ve nailed it on the first 8 out of 16. I can’t wait for you to meet Chase and Katie!”

Erin told her readers that Jonathan’s decision to leave the show stemmed from him securing “a new opportunity” in the Florida town he grew up in. He now works for a company called Royal Corinthian Homes, which specializes in custom home construction. Fans can’t wait to see him bring his expertise to Home Town Takeover this season!