Erin and Ben Napier Purchased a Vacation Home in the Countryside! Photos of the New House

After wowing fans with the decor in their 1925 craftsmen cottage, Erin Napier and Ben Napier tackled another huge home renovation project! The couple purchased a second property in 2021 and decided to turn it into the vacation home of their dreams. They have shared several sneak peeks and photos of the space so far.

Erin and Ben, who are parents to daughters Helen and Mae, decided to document their big project on their hit HGTV series Home Town. While the couple were so excited to have a second country home to escape to, they made it clear that they will still continue to live primarily at their historic Laurel, Mississippi, home.

“I can never not live in that house. I love it forever,” the mom of two told People in December 2021 about the house they purchased after they wed. “But we were feeling it during quarantine. We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls.”

As for their new home, the design duo teased some of the additions they were making to the interior. Included in the plans were a library and playroom for their kids as well as a “cousin cubby,” extra space for when family comes to stay over.

“We call it a vacation house because we never leave Laurel, and so it’s our, this is our vacation house,” Ben explained to Heavy.com in March 2022.

In January 2022, Erin took to Instagram to announce that renovations to the home had officially begun.

“Today we began demo on our family getaway in the country and I cannot wait for y’all to see what we have planned,” she wrote. “It will be like taking a trip to the English countryside, like downstairs at Downton, plaid wool armchairs and wallpaper and copper pots and unlacquered brass faucets and handcrafted 1920s millwork: a vacation without leaving Mississippi.”

In April 2022, The Lantern House author revealed to her followers that the renovations on their country home were finished. She excitedly posted some glimpses of the gorgeous property.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Erin and Ben’s vacation home.