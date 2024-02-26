The big mystery surrounding Home Town has finally been solved! Erin and Ben Napier announced that someone from the show’s past will be returning — and it might not be who you think.

In a photo posted on her Instagram account on February 24, Erin, 38, and Ben, 40, posed with Home Town alum Jonathan Walters. “Gettin the band back together! #HomeTownTakeover @jwalters_build @jimmacpherson @scotsman.co,” she captioned the post.

Home Town Takeover is currently filming season 3 in Sebring, Florida. Initially, the couple teased that a past cast member was returning to help out with the spinoff. “The real Home Town fans are going to be very excited to see someone who is a part of Takeover season 3,” Erin said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on February 20.

Guesses as to who the returning cast member would be included flooring expert Mike Husers and woodworker Randy Sherrell. Fans were absolutely buzzing in the comments section of Erin’s post to learn that Jonathan is the returning cast member after all.

“Can’t wait! We miss seeing Johnathan!!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “That’s so awesome. I can hardly wait to see you guys together again.”

It’s been quite a long time since viewers have seen Jonathan on their screens. He appeared on the first three seasons of Home Town before announcing his departure from the HGTV series in May 2019.

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

“He’s been our project manager on #hgtvhometown since the very first episode. The bearer of bad news + the solution opportunist and, apparently, according to Twitter, the heartthrob of Home Town (sorry ladies, he’s married)” Erin captioned a post on her Instagram page at the time. “He’s leaving us for greener pastures (sunnier shores?) in Florida and tonight we said goodbye for now. We’ve been having dinner dates at Tabella since the show began. Ugh. We hate goodbyes, y’all.”

In January 2020, Jonathan addressed his decision to leave the show in a rare Instagram comment.

“You won’t see me on any episodes of this season, but I have no doubt that Ben and Erin and the rest of the Home Town team knocked it out of the park again!” he wrote.

As for what’s to come on this new season of Home Town Takeover with Jonathan, Erin and Ben are thrilled to be making over the “beautiful lake city” with their team.

“It’s a really interesting town that we are really excited — We are cautiously optimistic about it,” Ben said. “But this show is really hard to make and we have … a lot of special guests coming and a lot of people coming in to help, but there’s going to be a lot of work that’s going to go into it.”