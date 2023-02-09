Season 4 of Home Town saw some big casting changes. At the time, Erin and Ben Napier announced that team member Jonathan Walters would not be returning to the show. Scroll below for details on why he left the HGTV series and where he is now.

What Happened to Jonathan Walters From ‘Home Town’?

At the start of Home Town’s very first season in April 2017, Jonathan served as the project manager behind Erin and Ben’s first home makeover. He appeared on the Laurel, Mississippi-based series until the end of season three after 34 home renovations. One month after the April 2019 finale, Erin revealed her colleague and friend was officially waving goodbye to Home Town.

“He’s been our project manager on #hgtvhometown since the very first episode. The bearer of bad news + the solution opportunist and, apparently, according to Twitter, the heartthrob of Home Town (sorry ladies, he’s married)” the graphic designer began her Instagram post. “He’s leaving us for greener pastures (sunnier shores?) in Florida and tonight we said goodbye for now. We’ve been having dinner dates at Tabella since the show began. Ugh. We hate goodbyes, y’all.”

Courtesy of Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin further commented on Jonathan’s departure from the series in a November 2019 Laurel Mercantile Co. blog post ahead of season 4.

“This season, you’re going to meet some new folks since our project manager, Jonathan, took a new opportunity in Florida, in the town where he grew up,” the home design expert penned. “Our new project managers, Chase and Katie, have been champs at managing the TV construction learning curve. As leaders on the show, it’s our job to all work together and make sure these houses happen on time and we’ve nailed it on the first eight out of 16. I can’t wait for you to meet Chase and Katie!”

Though his time on HGTV came to an end before the season 4 premiere of Home Town, Jonathan was still supportive of Erin and Ben’s hit show.

“You won’t see me on any episodes of this season, but I have no doubt that Ben and Erin and the rest of the Home Town team knocked it out of the park again!” he wrote on Instagram in January 2020.

Where Is Jonathan Walters Now?

Jonathan and his wife, Gabrielle Johnson Walters, moved to Florida with their three sons after announcing he would not be returning to Home Town. The licensed contractor now owns his own company called Royal Corinthian Homes in Fort Myers, Florida, which specializes in custom home renovations. After working in the construction industry for two decades, Jonathan was particularly excited to help his former classmate renovate a historic home in the beach town.

“It’s one of the last houses of that age in that area of Fort Myers,” he revealed about the property in a March 2022 interview with Gulfshore Business. “The history and the charm and character, there’s no way to replicate that with the new constructions now. It’s always cool to restore an old building.”

The dad of three, who is also a contributor to the “Protractor Podcast,” took a break from posting on Instagram and Twitter after tackling the big build.