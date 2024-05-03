The View‘s Sara Haines revealed which former cohost she has kept in touch with the most over the years, and it might not be who you think.

One fan asked Sara, 46, which of her former cohosts she has kept in contact with the most during a Q&A session in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 2. She simply tagged Paula Faris’ Instagram handle and added a heart emoji.

Paula, 48, was a cohost on The View from 2015 to 2018. She also worked on Good Morning America from 2014 to 2018. The journalist opened up about her decision to leave both of the shows.

“It felt like I had become a workaholic,” she told Good Housekeeping in November 2018. “My job had become my ‘narcotic of choice.'”

Paula further explained that some experiences going on in her personal life also led her to exit both jobs.

“I went from a period of seven months where I had a miscarriage, [and] I had a concussion — someone threw something at my head when I was doing a live shot and that knocked me out of work for three weeks,” she explained. “[Then] the day I got cleared to go to work, I got in a head-on car crash. A couple of months later I got influenza, and influenza turned into pneumonia.”

Currently, Paula hosts “The Paula Faris Show” and authored the book Who Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up? in 2023. She and Sara have maintained a close bond over the years, both sharing their experiences with postpartum depression. Paula is a mom of Caroline, JJ and Landon with husband John Krueger, while Sara shares Alec, Sandra and Caleb with husband Max Shifrin.

“The dialogue around moms is always, ‘this is a blessing,’ which it is, and, ‘you’re so lucky: this is going to be the happiest day of your life,'” Sara said on GMA in May 2019. “When it doesn’t show up that way, it can be disarming.”

“It was hard for me to identify what it really was because I didn’t experience it before with my previous two children,” Paula shared.

“It’s hard to admit because it’s the antithesis of what we’ve been raised to think what women are, which is, ‘They’ve been doing it for a thousand years, it’ll kick in, you’ll have maternal instinct.’ None of which I had. When that all happens, you’re almost scared to ask for help,” Sara added.