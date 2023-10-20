It looks like Tad Starsiak is hoping to mend fences with sister Mina Starsiak Hawk amid their ongoing rift. The Good Bones star thanked his sibling for eight successful seasons of the HGTV show after the series finale aired on television.

“To all the fans, I feel like you all watched me grow up, and there’s something special about that,” Tad captioned a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram on Friday, October 20. “To all those people who helped build me up and taught me what I know — Lenny, Terry, Brad, Cory, Mina, Adam, Zack and so many others, thank you. And most thanks to Mina and Karen, none of this would have been possible for any of us without you two.”

Good Bones began airing its first season in 2016, with Mina and her mom, Karen E. Laine, bringing in their friends and family members to assist with their projects. Tad instantly became a favorite among viewers, with his hilarious antics that always managed to lighten the mood.

“Woah! It’s been quite the week and a lot of life going on. On Tuesday, the final episode of Good Bones was aired on @hgtv,” Tad reflected. “The finale of an eight-year journey I’m immensely grateful to have played a part in. I’ll need a few more weeks … or months to absorb all the feelings that come with its ending.”

The tear-jerking finale episode centered around the renovation of Tad’s new home in Bates-Hendricks, Indiana, and his engagement to Anna Spiars.

“I do know my family, friends and I got the opportunity to do what so many dream to do,” he continued. “I know that we got to shine a spotlight on my favorite place, Indy, and in some regards, put it on the map for some. I know we made a lot of people happy and excited getting to tune into a new episode of Good Bones every Tuesday, maybe providing them some carefree entertainment from crazy everyday life.”

Courtesy of Tad Starsiak/Instagram

It seemed like all was well between Mina and Tad during the final episode of season 8, but the same couldn’t be said for their relationship after filming. Mina recently revealed she distanced herself from her brother after a heated text exchange.

“My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him too,” she recalled during a September 18 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. It’s in text and it’s black and white and that was kind of my final straw there.”

The realtor decided that Tad was “not a good person for [her] to be around.” Despite their “challenging” family dynamic, Tad has remained optimistic about his future.

“Many have asked if I’m sad the show is ending, but truthfully, I’m ready for the next adventure, new landscapes and opportunities, and oftentimes, those lie in the ending of something else,” the general contractor concluded the post.