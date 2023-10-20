Two days after the series finale of Good Bones aired on television, Mina Starsiak Hawk got emotional about waving goodbye to her HGTV show.

“We’re heartbroken to share that with the conclusion of season 8, Good Bones as we know it has officially come to an end,” the real estate mogul captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, October 19. “While I’m sad that Good Bones is ending, and season 8 is our last, we had an amazing run that has forever changed my life, my family’s life and my business.”

In the final episode of the home improvement series, Mina oversaw renovations on brother Tad Starsiak’s new home with her mom, Karen E. Laine. The general contractor also got engaged during the show to his partner, Anna Spiars. The entire Starsiak crew was on hand to celebrate the momentous occasion as the final credits rolled on the series for the very last time.

“I want to thank our dedicated fans for their support throughout the years and understand that this news may come as a disappointment,” Mina’s post continued. “The privilege I have had of being part [of] something meaningful to so many fans over the years is one I cherish.”

The show ending hasn’t been the only huge change in Mina’s life recently. The TV personality is gearing up to close the doors of her retail store, Two Chicks District Co., at the end of this year. She also put her Two Chicks and a Hammer headquarters on the market for sale or for rent, moving business operations into the third floor of her Indiana home.

“Things are definitely changing, but I’m excited for what the future holds and the kinds of projects I’ll be able to take on,” Mina added. “While we may not be filming for Good Bones as you have known it, we won’t be strangers to HGTV and we already have exciting, fun new things in the works with them!”

Courtesy of Steve Hawk/Instagram

Mina recently revealed that she has her own HGTV spinoff in the works, which will document the renovation of her new lake house. The project will be done in two phases with the help of her husband, Steve Hawk, and Good Bones alums MJ Coyle and Austin Aynes.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” Mina, who is a mom to kids Jack and Charlotte, told listeners of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, October 17. “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ and Austin are there for demo and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”