Hoda Kotb shared a glimpse of her early morning workout in the gym in an Instagram video posted on Monday, May 6.

“OK, I’ve been slacking on my workouts lately because there’s no time, I keep telling myself,” the TV personality admitted in the clip. “But you know what I woke up and said today? ‘Today’s the day.’”

Hoda, 59, walked around the gym in her workout clothes, with beads of sweat dripping down her neck. “Today’s the day,” she reiterated once more while talking to her followers.

“So, we restart, OK. Let’s do it, you got it. Get up and then think, ‘Today’s the day,’” Hoda added. “I wanted to hit snooze, I really did. Glad I didn’t. Alright, let’s give it a go today.”

The comments section of the video flooded with support, with many fans expressing how Hoda motivated them to get their bodies moving.

“You got this Hoda! Thank you for the inspiration. You make such a positive impact on the lives of others … thank you,” one comment read.

“TODAY IS THE DAY! Take it one day at a time and remember you’re doing this not just for your health but for your girls 💪🏼@hodakotb,” another said.

Hoda is a mom to daughters Haley and Hope, whom she adopted during her relationship with ex Joel Schiffman. After announcing their breakup in January 2022, the mom of two has been very open about starting a new chapter in her personal life.

“I do have to say something,” Hoda said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March. “Something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years … I had a date! I had a date!”

“But you know what it was? It was just a date. It was nothing but a date,” she added.

During an episode of Today in March, Hoda revealed she was getting ready to go on a third date with a mystery man, whom she was introduced to by costar Jenna Bush Hager. Hoda also recently announced that she is moving into a new home in New York with her daughters.

“She’s been thinking about a move for quite a while,” an insider told Closer in March after she made the announcement on Today.

“The girls are apparently excited, even though Haley was a little sad because she’s already made some close friends in school,” the source continued. “Hope is only 4, so she’s ready for the adventure.”