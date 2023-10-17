It was “a hard thing” for Mina Starsiak Hawk to decide to close the doors of her retail store, Two Chicks District Co. In an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, October 17, the Good Bones star got candid about waving goodbye to her storefront after three years of business.

“We wanted it to be a place where people would come bring your laptops and drink a glass of wine and work and then grab a candle to take home at the end of the day,” Mina, 38, reflected. “We wanted it to be a neighborhood place that was the go-to but also really wanted it to be a destination for people coming in from out of town. It really was much more successful at being the latter.”

Mina estimated that 85 percent of the store’s customers over the course of three years were from out of town. The mom of two called the experience of meeting fans from all over the world “so cool.” Still, she will miss all of the incredible memories she created at Two Chicks District Co. with her family.

“My kids grew up in the store. They think they own it,” Mina said of her little ones, Jack and Charlotte, whom she shares with husband Steve Hawk. “It’s going to be really weird not having it in its old form, but it’s been so challenging. Retail is such a challenging industry and retail in itself wasn’t anything I was ever really passionate about.”

Ultimately, walking away from retail is something Mina believes is best for her company.

“I think when we close our doors at the end of the year, I’ll be almost in the position to pay off the construction mortgage on the building,” she reflected.

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

The home renovation expert definitely does not want to sell the space because she has a “strong emotional connection” to it. Mina explained that the store has been booming with business in its final months ahead of closing its doors for the last time at the end of the year.

“Since the announcement, it has just been bonkers with online sales and the store,” she shared. “Everyone [wants] to come before we close.”

Mina made the initial announcement about the store’s closure on Two Chicks District Co.’s social media accounts on September 29.

“My team and I know many of you have made Two Chicks District Co. a destination on your travels and understand that this news may come as a disappointment,” the post read. “Please know how much I value every single person I got to meet and spend time hearing their stories while in the store. So many of you met my children and husband there, many more than once. It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut-wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is.”