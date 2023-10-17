Mina Starsiak Hawk is moving on from one of her biggest projects. The Good Bones host decided to put her Two Chicks and a Hammer headquarters up for sale or rent. On an episode of her podcast, “Mina AF,” on Tuesday, October 17, she revealed she has some uncertainty about the next chapter of her career as she looks to move on from the space.

Mina, 38, and her team took on the task of building her company’s Indiana headquarters during a past episode of Good Bones.

“When I built headquarters, I 100 percent overbuilt because I was like, ‘I don’t know what this is going to be,’” she confessed. “Right around being in there a year, a lot of things have changed.”

Though she listed it both for sale and for rent, the realtor would ideally prefer to rent the space out during what she is referring to as her “rebuilding year.”

“The funny thing is, I don’t know what I’m rebuilding to quite yet, I just know it needs to be better and more authentic and bringing me more joy,” Mina continued.

Two Chicks and a Hammer’s headquarters is a space that measures more than 3,000 square feet. It was predominantly used to store building materials, flooring and appliances during each season of Good Bones. Now that the show is coming to an end, Mina did not feel the need to continue occupying the building.

“I do not want to sell it. I did not want to sell it,” she maintained. “But I also wanted to keep my options open. I felt like if an offer that was too good to pass up came through, I would take it.”

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

The revelations came after the home improvement expert downsized her Two Chicks and a Hammer team to just two employees.

“With having fewer people on the team, the space was empty and it’s a space that I have a mortgage on for a couple $100,000, so there’s a mortgage payment and it just wasn’t making sense to be in the space anymore,” she added.

Now, Mina and her employees run business operations out of the third floor of her Indianapolis home. The TV personality, who shares kids Jack and Charlotte with husband Steve Hawk, teased that she was open to starting a “huge construction company” or an “event planning business” in the future.

Mina also revealed that she was presented with an all-cash offer for headquarters after she listed it, but the deal ultimately fell through. The property has been listed for several months. This week, she got a letter of intent from a company to lease the space for 18 months while they renovate their facility. All in all, the process has been “super rocky,” but she is hoping the deal will work out.