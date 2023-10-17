Fans of Mina Starsiak Hawk will be happy to know that the HGTV star is getting her own spinoff show! The announcement came after the real estate mogul purchased a new lake house with her husband, Steve Hawk.

“Steve and I have been looking casually for probably three years,” Mina, 38, told listeners of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, October 17. “This is my new dream because all of my other dreams I’ve given up on and I’m grieving them.”

The couple, who share kids Jack and Charlotte, decided to take on the home renovation in two phases. In the first phase, they are tackling the main floor of the house, which includes the living room, dining room, kitchen, main bedroom and bathroom and two bedrooms and another bathroom that will be for the kids. The second phase of the renovation will include the backyard and basement.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” Mina revealed of the project. “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ [Coyle] and Austin [Aynes] are there for demo and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”

The home improvement star did not reveal the exact air date of the upcoming show. Still, she is looking forward to the transformation journey and sharing it with the world.

“I have so many friends that I hear tell these great stories about growing up at their grandparents’ lake house and running around in the woods and building forts and just being kids and I just want that for my kids,” Mina continued.

Though things with some of her family members right now are a little rocky, the designer hopes the lake house will be a place for everyone to gather in the future.

“It’s going to be for my family but also for my extended family to make these new, amazing memories,” she added.

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Mina and Steve still own their primary residence in downtown Indianapolis in addition to their lake house. Financial concerns were the reason they decided to do the renovation in two parts.

“I don’t have enough money to do the whole thing at once,” Mina admitted. “Despite what a lot of people think, I’m not rich.”

The TV personality announced the end of Good Bones back in August. It’s clear she is looking forward to showcasing her talent in another show.

“I’m excited for you guys to see that,” Mina excitedly said of the lake house project. “I hope you really like it. It’s a super cool property. It’s very midcentury modern, which is not my style. So, doing the design, I’m trying to respect that while still kind of giving it my own spin.”