Jenna Bush Hager got all the scoop on the 2024 Met Gala during an interview with Anna Wintour — just one year after the journalist made a dig about not being invited. The segment on Today aired just hours before the big event on Monday, May 6.

“Well, this exhibition broke my cardinal rule, Jenna, which is we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’” Anna, 74, told Jenna, 42, of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme. “It’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but it actually it could be many, many things.”

She went on to explain that people might interpret the theme in a multitude of ways with their fashion choices.

“I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize,” Anna continued. “As I imagine, we’ll see a lot of flowers.”

“Will you be wearing flowers?” Jenna asked, to which Anna simply responded, “Possibly.”

The interview came just one year after Jenna made a dig at Anna for not getting invited to the Met Gala.

“We also missed the Met Gala, which I was kind of OK with,” Jenna told cohost Hoda Kotb on Today in May 2023. “Not to be mean to Anna Wintour, because we’ve never been invited.”

Hoda, 59, added “ever.” Jenna quipped, “And one day we would … Would you like to be [invited]?”

“We’re never, no. We’re never getting [invited]” Hoda added. “We’ve probably already been uninvited, and we don’t know.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The conversation was interesting considering Jenna attended the Met Gala in 2018, when the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” She wore a $3,995 Lela Rose dress covered in lace and matching red makeup as she made her way up the famous stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Sisters First author looked gorgeous during her appearance.

After the interview with Anna aired on Monday morning, Jenna was joined by her Today costars to speak about her experience interviewing Anna. The former first daughter revealed that cohost Sheinelle Jones would be attending the 2024 Met Gala.

“You just made me excited,” Sheinelle, 46, told her costars. “I am going tonight.”

When asked to describe her look for the night, Sheinelle said, “I have a look. Here’s the thing. These folks … I approach it with wonder. It’s just a fun n