After Good Bones ended its HGTV run on October 17, 2023, Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed that the drama between her and her mother, Karen E. Laine, had escalated. Are they on speaking terms?

What Happened Between Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine?

The mother-daughter duo starred on Good Bones with their team, which included Tad Starsiak, Cory Miller, MJ Coyle, Austin Aynes and more. While filming the first episode of season 8, Mina and Karen got into “a knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo.”

The episode aired on TV in August 2023, right around the time that Mina told listeners of her podcast that she was not on “good terms” with her mom and Tad.

“I think family business is hard enough on its own,” the realtor told People in September 2023 of the drama. “And from what people know from the show, my mom and I are thick as thieves, best friends and because they just don’t know anything else, they assume that’s how it’s always been. And I think a lot of people really aspire to that, so they don’t want to know other stuff, which is fine. But my mom and I have had a very rocky relationship since I have memories.”

Karen was not invited to Mina’s son Jack’s 5th birthday party. She later explained that the cause of the rift with her mom cannot be pinpointed to one thing.

“It’s not been one thing that my mom and I can go back to, and I can say, ‘OK, I forgive you and we’re going to go past this one thing,’” Mina said during an episode of her podcast in September 2023. “It’s a cumulative situation from the time I can remember when I was 3 of things that have created the situation that we’re in now and it’s incredibly hard to undo.”

Are Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine on Speaking Terms?

During an October 2023 episode of “Mina Af,” Mina revealed that Karen reached out to her.

“I got a text from my mom this morning saying maybe we should talk,” the mom of two said. “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time. It was early this morning, and I just didn’t really know what to do with it.”

At the time, she did not reveal whether or not she decided to answer the message. Two months later, Mina shared with her listeners which members of her family were in her inner circle. Both Tad and Karen were not on the list, but her dad, Casey Starsiak, sister Kelsy, husband Steve Hawk and her kids, Jack and Charlotte, were on the list.

“There were times where I had to set boundaries with certain people, even though I thought they might be in my life forever or had been in my life for a long time, who were no longer contributing positively and that’s OK,” Mina shared. “It’s about putting your mental and emotional health in a good place, and sometimes that means the people you surround yourself with changes.”