One of the reasons HGTV’s Good Bones was such a hit was because of its lovable cast members. Austin Aynes joined Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine for many incredible home renovations throughout the show’s eight seasons. After waving goodbye to the series, many viewers have wondered what happened to Austin.

What Happened to Austin Aynes From ‘Good Bones’?

Austin is an Indianapolis native who became a pivotal part of the Good Bones demolition team. The Butler University graduate, who initially wanted to pursue physical therapy, once revealed how he met the Starsiak family and got involved with the show.

“​​My current coworker and previous (and still) demo buddy dropped a line to me at the beginning of my senior year that his sister’s company was having a pilot for a TV show filmed and wanted me to participate,” he recalled in his bio on Reason to Dance. “So naturally, I skipped a social psychology test (there is a theme here) to come out and participate. I say all that to say this; season 1 of what has become to be called Good Bones was starting right as all my applications were getting not responded to or denied.”

It was right then and there that he decided to become a full-time construction laborer. In addition to helping out with demo, Austin was a huge asset in several other areas on Good Bones.

“I’m mostly the bookkeeper now, [and] I deal with all the city communications,” he told HGTV. “I also get thrown into small-scale projects with Karen, plus fill in here and there on handyman status.”

In August 2023, Mina announced during her “Mina AF” podcast that Good Bones was ending after season 8. In the final episode, the show’s cast watched as Tad Starsiak got engaged to Anna Spiars in his new home. While it was a touching ending to the series, many questions were raised about whether or not Austin would remain a member of the Two Chicks and a Hammer team.

Courtesy of Austin Aynes/Instagram

Where Is Austin Aynes Now?

In another podcast episode in October 2023, Mina revealed that Austin was no longer a Two Chicks and a Hammer employee. The shocking bombshell came after she decided to downsize her team, close her retail store and put her company’s headquarters on the market.

“I wanted to try to find a soft landing space for as many people on my team as I could, and one of the things that I did because Tad does have his own company is [that] I reached out to him and said two of the people on the team, Austin being one of them, I’m not in a position where I can maintain a large team anymore,” Mina explained. “I would like to be able to go to them with an option when I go to them and say, ‘I can’t maintain you anymore.’ That worked. Tad said, ‘Yes, I have room on my team,’ and he actually took on Austin, who is an amazing employee as well as another one of my employees.”