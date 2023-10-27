Mina Starsiak Hawk spent many years renovating homes in Indianapolis, but there was one project that she had a deeply personal connection to — renovating Charlotte Hall. The transformation of the old mansion and carriage house was documented during HGTV’s Good Bones: Risky Business in 2022. Scroll below to find out what happened to Mina’s Victorian property.

What Happened to Charlotte Hall From ‘Good Bones’?

Good Bones: Risky Business focused solely on Charlotte Hall, which was named after Mina’s daughter, Charlotte, whom she shares with husband Steve Hawk. The 6,000-square-foot mansion was not in good shape when the realtor first purchased the property. It had been damaged by several fires and was inhabited by squatters.

“Every house I buy is a terrible risk, and this was the riskiest because I didn’t really go in having a plan,” Mina told HGTV in July 2022. “Instead of a $300,000, I’ll-figure-it-out risk, this was a $1.2 million, I’ll-figure-it-out risk.”

The 23-room home looked completely different after Mina and her team worked their magic. She redid the grounds and outdoor spaces to ensure the property could be used to host events. Other astonishing rooms that were renovated included a basement speakeasy, a carriage house event space, multiple bedrooms and more.

“I wanted this property to be a lasting piece of the community that I could be proud of [and] that my kids could be proud of — a kind of legacy,” Mina, who is also a mom to son Jack, reflected.

Does Mina Starsiak Hawk Still Own Charlotte Hall?

Good Bones aired its final episode on October 17, 2023. Along with news of the show ending, Mina also revealed that she was closing her Two Chicks District Co. retail store and putting her company’s headquarters up for sale or rent. She downsized her team as she prepared to tackle some other projects in Indianapolis.

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Many fans began to wonder about the future of Charlotte Hall and if the TV personality still owned the property. During an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on October 16, 2023, Mina gave an update on the estate.

“Charlotte Hall was the project I did on Risky Business, and I do still own it,” she revealed. “It is still a rental, so if you guys want to stay there, we still have it in Indy. It hasn’t hit the chopping block just yet, although I tried originally because I was very angry about Charlotte Hall for a while.”

As for whether or not she can see herself still owning the mansion in the future, Mina is pretty optimistic.

“I’m really hoping I can hold onto that, at least until Charlie’s old enough to care and understand that that’s kind of like her namesake. Or she’s the namesake,” the interior design expert concluded the episode.