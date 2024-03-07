Kathie Lee Gifford has gone through some huge transitions in the past few years. After leaving Today in April 2019, the broadcaster found love in Nashville, Tennessee, with boyfriend Richard Spitz. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t work out.

Who Is Richard Spitz?

Richard is a businessman and is currently the director of Strong Force Innovation Portfolios. After Kathie Lee moved to Nashville in 2019, he became her neighbor.

“She and Richard have so much in common. He shares in her love of faith, family, food and living in Tennessee,” an insider told Closer in July 2023 of their relationship.

The pair had been spotted out in public on a few rare occasions over the past few years, dining out and going for strolls.

“I can see Kathie Lee and Richard tying the knot in the near future,” a friend told Closer in December 2023, admitting that the duo had overcome some obstacles.

“Kathie Lee just got a little nervous about how serious they became. It scared her, but he’s a good man and they worked things out,” the source added. “Everyone who meets him likes him for Kathie Lee. They joke that she wears the pants but he runs the show. He has a very Southern gentleman yet New York sensibility about him, which she likes.”

How Many Times Has Kathie Lee Gifford Been Married?

Kathie Lee has been married twice. She lost her husband of 29 years, Frank Gifford, in August 2015 at the age of 84. The Gifford family later revealed that Frank suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a “brain degeneration likely caused by recurrent concussions,” per Mayo Clinic.

Prior to her marriage to Frank, Kathie Lee was married to Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1983. After the death of her second husband, the TV personality opened up about the path to finding love again.

“I think I dated four different gentlemen and they’re all great guys but they’re not the guy for me,” she told Page Six in October 2020. “If I fall in love again it will be because God just made it happen.”

When Did Kathie Lee Gifford Split From Richard Spitz?

During a February 2024 episode of Today, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager nominated Kathie Lee to be the first-ever lead on The Golden Bachelorette.

“She would be a 10 plus, and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute,” Hoda said, adding, “We’re starting to speak things into existence.”

Speculation grew about Kathie Lee’s relationship status after the segment aired.

“Kathie Lee was deeply affected by the loss of her second husband, Frank Gifford, and found solace in her relationship with Richard,” an insider told Closer in March 2024. “She was frightened she would never find love again, but she did — briefly.”

“Now, with their relationship over, she’s going through another heartbreak and frightened that at 70 her time has passed,” they continued.

Amid her breakup from Richard, the singer-songwriter leaned on Hoda for support.

“Hoda has been calling her every day and planning a visit to Nashville soon,” a source shared. “Kathie Lee is in a difficult place emotionally right now after getting dumped but is receiving love and support from those around her.”

“Moving forward, she plans to focus on her family, friends and faith — not on men!”