Fans of The View have been shocked to find that the show is not currently airing any new episodes this week. When is the program coming back?

Is ‘The View’ on Hiatus?

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro are enjoying some downtime this week. Each year, The View usually goes on a spring hiatus to give the hosts some days off. Many of them go on vacations and enjoy their time away from TV by relaxing. This year, the show’s break began on April 22, 2024.

While no new live episodes are currently airing, reruns of some episodes are being shown on ABC. A rerun featuring guest Jennifer Lopez aired on April 22. The following day, a rerun with guests Tamron Hall and Patton Oswalt was shown.

A rerun featuring Ice T, Jim Sciutto is scheduled to air on April 24, 2024, while an episode with Valerie Bertinelli, Sonequa Martin-Green and Wilson Cruz will be shown again on April 25, 2024. On April 26, 2024, the recent episode featuring Elizabeth Hurley, Damien Hurley and Alex Edelman will air again.

Fans Questioned Why ‘The View’ Is Airing Reruns

Many took to social media to question why The View was on hiatus from filming new episodes.

“When do we get new episodes? There’s much going on in the [world] for them to be showing repeats. #TheView,” one person wrote on X, while another penned, “Ok. Why are they off? #TheView.”

“Repeat episode. Is this the start of their spring break week? #TheView,” another person asked.

ABC/Lou Rocco

When Is ‘The View’ Coming Back?

The View is set to come back with new episodes featuring celebrity guests starting on April 29, 2024. The show’s podcast, “Behind the Table,” is also on hiatus until then.

While on hiatus from The View, some of the hosts shared glimpses into their vacations. Ana shared a photo on Instagram while spending time with her husband, Al Cárdenas, her puppy and her best friend. Sara shared a photo in her Instagram Stories of her daughter, Sandra, showing off a drawing that she made in honor of Earth Day. Alyssa went on a getaway to Venice with her husband, Justin Griffin.

Just days before the hiatus, The View earned six Daytime Emmy nominations, including nods for Daytime Talk Series, Daytime Talk Show Host, Directing Team, Lighting Direction, Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design and Hairstyling & Makeup.

“Thank you to our loyal viewers for joining us every morning at the Hot Topics table!” a post on the show’s official Instagram account said.