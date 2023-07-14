Whoopi Goldberg’s Rare Family Photos With Daughter Alex and Grandkids Over the Years

The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg values spending time with her family above all else. The EGOT winner has posed for rare photos with her daughter, Alex Martin, on the red carpet over the years.

Whoopi shares Alex with ex-husband Alvin Martin. The TV personality is a grandmother to Alex’s three children, Amarah, Jerzey and Mason. In March 2014, Whoopi became a great-grandmother when Amarah gave birth to a daughter named Charli Rose.

