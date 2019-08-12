So blessed! Whoopi Goldberg has so many blessings in her life — her glamorous job on The View, her 1991 Oscar for Best Actress in Ghost and, most of all, her 46-year-old daughter, Alexandrea “Alex” Martin.

“We talk multiple times a day,” Whoopi, 63, gushed about Alex during a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show while promoting According to Alex, the reality show the mother-daughter duo starred on together. On The View in 2016, the Sister Act star even called Alex her “best friend.” How sweet is that?!

In 1989, Alex made Whoopi a grandmother for the first time when she welcomed her first kid, Amarah Skye, with her husband, Bernard Dean. Since then, Alex and Bernard have had two more kids — Jerzey in 1995 and Mason in 1998. In 2014, Amarah made them grandparents — and Whoopi a great-grandmother — when she gave birth to her baby girl, Charli Rose.

“I have a crazy announcement. I am proud to tell you all and introduce you to the newest addition to my family,” Whoopi revealed on The View at the time. “This is my great-granddaughter and she came into the world on Saturday.”

Whoopi also shared a video of her feeding her great-granddaughter to Instagram. In it, she gushed about how happy she is to have a new member in the family. “Everyone meet the new addition to my family Charli Rose,” she said. “I’m doing something I have done in 40 years. I’m actually feeding!”

Alex’s growing family has made Whoopi realize how great of a mother her daughter has become. “Alex is a better mother to her three kids than I ever was,” the TV personality said, according to Page Six. Since Whoopi’s childhood was anything but easy, Alex tries to give her kids everything that she never had while growing up.

“I know what it’s like with the food stamps, because my mom has her [Welfare] cards framed,” the mom of three said in a 2015 interview with the Grio. “Seriously … I remember that. I remember we had the one room space and we slept in the bed together. I remember when we wanted to travel we would drive across the country in broke down bugs. We didn’t have the money to go to movies.”

Now that Alex is all grown up and Whoopi is super famous, she can give her kids anything they’ve ever dreamed of!

