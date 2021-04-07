Whoopi Goldberg experienced became a mom when she welcomed her first and only child, Alex Martin, in 1973, but these days, she’s a doting grandma and great-grandparent. Thanks to her beautiful child, the View star has three grandchildren: Amara, Jerzey and Mason.

To understand Whoopi’s path to grandparenthood, it’s important to discuss the TV host’s personal life. She became a mom herself nearly five decades ago during her marriage with Alvin Martin. Whoopi and Alvin were married from 1973 to 1979.

Following their split, the comedian raised Alex as a single mom, though she did remarry twice. Whoopi walked down the aisle with her second husband, David Claessen, in 1986, but they split two years later in 1988. She was later wed to her third spouse, Lyle Trachtenberg, from 1994 to 1995. During these unions, the Sister Act star held off from having any more children.

As Whoopi’s daughter grew up, she embraced her mom’s celebrity status and followed in her famous footsteps. Per IMDb, Alex is an actress best known for her work in 2003’s Strange as Angels, 2001’s Call Me Claus and 1999’s American Intellectuals. She also appeared alongside Whoopi on the big screen in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993, as well as The Color Purple in 1985.

Like the Oscar winner, Alex also pursued parenthood. The brunette beauty actually became a mom at a young age when she welcomed her first daughter, Amara Skye, at 16. Many details regarding Amara’s birth have been kept private, including the child’s father.

By age 20, however, she met and fell in love with businessman Bernard Dean, Amo Mama reported. After marrying in 1993, they expanded Alex’s family with their two kids, son Mason and daughter Jerzey. It hasn’t always been easy for Alex and Bernand, to say the least, as the couple has split and gotten back together three times throughout the last 30 years.

“My family and I have been through a lot together,” Whoopi’s daughter told Madame Noire in November 2015. “I’ve been married three times, but it is not what you think. All three have been to the same man, Bernard. It’s about love … it’s about growing up … it’s about coming full circle.”

Because Alex and Bernard share three wonderful kids, at the end of the day, she has no regrets about working so hard to maintain her marriage. “It’s about destiny and fate and being where you’re supposed to be,” she gushed to the outlet. “So that’s [why I married] three times … and I’d do it again.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Whoopi’s grandchildren!