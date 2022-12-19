Today star Carson Daly is so happy to have his wife, Siri Daly, by his side! The pair got married in 2015 after starting a family together. Keep scrolling to learn all about the TV host’s leading lady.

How Did Carson Daly Meet His Wife, Siri Daly?

While Carson has had several high-profile romances in the past with Tara Reid and Jennifer Love Hewitt, he found love with Siri behind the scenes. The radio DJ met his beloved while she was working as a writer’s assistant on Last Call With Carson Daly in the early 2000s. At first, they decided to keep their relationship a secret.

“We did — until we realized we were in love, and it wasn’t just an office romance,” Carson admitted during an April 2012 interview with Elle.

Christy Radecic/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The host of The Voice and the cookbook author decided to embark on the journey of parenthood together, welcoming their first child, son Jackson, in March 2009. Their second child, daughter Etta, arrived in September 2012. After they became parents to two adorable kiddos, Carson shared that they did not feel any pressure to get married right away.

“I think long-lasting, healthy relationships are more important than the idea of marriage,” he explained. “At the root of every successful marriage is a strong partnership. And that’s what we have.”

When Did Carson and Siri Daly Get Married?

Carson popped the question to Siri in October 2013. In August 2014, the happy couple welcomed their third child together, daughter London. The TV producer and the food blogger got married in December 2015 with their three eldest children by their side.

“It was great that the kids were a little bit older,” Carson shared during a Today segment a few days after the nuptials. “They actually knew what was going on.”

The Daly family expanded once more in March 2020 with the arrival of the duo’s fourth child, daughter Goldie.

“I was looking at Irish names on St. Patrick’s Day morning and I stumbled on Goldie … and she seems like the pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow,” the doting dad gushed on the daytime talk show after Goldie’s birth.

What Does Siri Daly Do for Work?

Both Carson and Siri have continued to make balancing their careers and parenthood look easy. She’s become a regular contributor on Today with fun cooking segments. In April 2018, the mom of four released her first cookbook, Siriously Delicious, inspired by her successful food blog of the same name.

The self-taught chef worked on the production side of the entertainment industry for six years before turning her passion for cooking into her full-time career. Siri loves spending time in the kitchen with her children.

“I love to get my kids involved in the kitchen because I’m not much of a crafty mom and that’s where I let them get messy and get their hands in the bowls,” she told Yahoo! Life in June 2022. “They love to bake with me.”