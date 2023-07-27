After two decades on the air, The Bachelor television franchise is turning an eye to mature singles with its latest spinoff, The Golden Bachelor. Gerry Turner, 71, a retired restaurateur, widower and doting father and grandfather from Indiana, will begin his search for new love on the unscripted reality series this fall. Gerry lost Toni, his wife of 43 years, six years ago.

“She got robbed,” he says. A self-described “hopeless romantic,” Gerry feels ready to make a connection among the show’s senior citizen-age contestants. “I’d love it if I found a partner who was high-energy, someone who’s fairly competitive, that they enjoy sports,” says this fan of Chicago teams. “Someone that maybe plays pickleball, someone that maybe plays golf.”

The Golden Bachelor is scheduled to air this fall on ABC and streaming on Hulu.