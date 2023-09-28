When Gerry Turner signed on to become the leading man on The Golden Bachelor, he was very optimistic about his quest for love. With his family’s support, he got ready to meet 22 women, ages 60 to 75, at the iconic Bachelor mansion for the journey of a lifetime. After the reality series was filmed, Bachelor Nation was so excited to see if the first-ever senior citizen lead got engaged to any of the contestants.

Who Are Gerry Turner’s Final 3 on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Fans of the franchise are always eager to watch the make-or-break hometown dates and the fantasy suite episodes each season. It looks like contestants Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist were the final three women competing for Gerry’s heart toward the end of his journey, according to an Instagram post by Reality Steve.

The blogger also revealed that Faith was later eliminated from the show. Leslie and Theresa were the final two. They both allegedly met Gerry’s family in Costa Rica before the final rose ceremony, which is believed to have been filmed on August 31.

The entire season was also reportedly filmed in about a month, which is a bit different than the longer filming schedule that regular Bachelor seasons have. Gerry did hint that he fell in love with more than one woman on the show.

“I headed toward the end, I was really in conflict about several of the women,” he told People in September 2023. “As very specific events occurred, it really helped me gain clarity on what I wanted to do.”

Who Is Leslie Fhima?

Leslie is a former professional figure skater from Minnesota. She now works as a personal trainer and is passionate about marathon running. The fitness enthusiast is a mom of three kids and a grandmother to three grandkids.

Who Is Theresa Nist?

Theresa is a financial services provider from New Jersey. Family is incredibly important to the doting mom and grandma, who loves playing board games and gardening.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Does Gerry Turner Get Engaged on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

So far, it is not clear who Gerry ended up choosing at the end of his journey or if the former restaurateur decided to propose to Leslie or Theresa. He did, however, reveal that he received life-changing advice from former Bachelorette Trista Sutter ahead of his TV debut.

“Trista told me ‘Gerry, don’t look for the woman that you can live with. Look for the woman you can’t live without,'” he recalled in a September 2023 interview with USA Today. “I kept that thought at the forefront for the show. And it worked out.”