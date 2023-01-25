Celebrity Proposals and Weddings in 2023: Stars Who Got Engaged and Married This Year

The year 2023 kicked off to a great start with quite a few celebrity engagements and wedding announcements. After ringing in the new year, several stars were ready to take the next step in their relationships and pull off epic proposals. Others said “I do” in gorgeous ceremonies.

In a January Twitter post, astronaut Buzz Aldrin revealed that he married Dr. Anca Faur. He attached photos from the big day, which also happened to be his 93rd birthday.

“On my 93rd birthday and the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation, I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur and I have tied the knot,” he wrote. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles and are as excited as eloping teenagers.”



Prior to his marriage to the businesswoman, Buzz was married and divorced three times. He welcomed kids James Michael Aldrin, Janice Ross Aldrin and Andrew John Aldrin during his union with his first wife, Joan Archer Aldrin, which lasted from 1954 to 1974. He was married to his second wife, Beverly Van Zile, from 1975 to 1978, and to his third wife, Lois Driggs Cannon, from 1988 to 2012.



Buzz, who was part of the historic Apollo 11 mission, wore a traditional tuxedo for the nuptials while his bride donned a long sleeve gown covered in lace and jewels. The Dancing With the Stars alum wasn’t the only one with exciting relationship news to share in 2023.



Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue revealed she got engaged to ​​NHL player Morgan Rielly in January. The pair met through mutual friends and have kept their relationship pretty private ever since. The ice dancer opened up about her love life in a rare interview on the “Without Losing Your Cool” podcast after posting a photo with her husband-to-be on her Instagram account.

“I was very guarded for a long time, and I wouldn’t give out my phone number, I wouldn’t open up — I was very insular,” Tessa explained. “I think that’s changed, though. I feel much more open now, and maybe that’s just getting comfortable with who I am and what I want, and also, being a good judge of character helps.”

Morgan was equally as excited as his fiancée to share the big news. “I feel very fortunate,” he told the Toronto Star of his engagement that same month.

