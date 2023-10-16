Wolfgang Van Halen

On March 16, 1991, Valerie welcomed Wolfgang with rock ‘n’ roll legend Eddie. The two were together for over 26 years and raised their beloved child together before calling it quits in 2007. But even after they went their separate ways, Valerie still kept all of her attention on her son.

“After Ed and I separated, I thought, I’ll finish raising my son,” she told Closer. “I’ll go away, have about 40 cats, and just get nice and fat.” However, that soon changed after the chef met her second husband, Tom Vitale. They later got married in 2011.

Nowadays, Valerie is relishing her life as a loving wife and doting mom. While virtually appearing on Today in August 2020, the Hot in Cleveland actress gushed over reuniting with Wolfie after not seeing him for months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn’t see each other, except for FaceTime for at least three months I want to say, and when I finally got to hug him it was — it lasted a very, very long time,” she marveled. Although Valerie joked she now wants to “slug him,” she was smiling ear to ear as she gushed over their favorite activities.

“No. But I adore him. He comes over for dinner and we watch movies,” she sweetly continued. “He comes over with his girlfriend, Andrea, and it’s so nice to hug somebody. I realized I haven’t hugged anyone besides my husband in like three months.”

Because Valerie is such a doting mom, she’s often sharing cute pics with Wolfie on social media. In March 2021, the Touched by an Angel alum posted a touching photo collage of her son through the years in honor of his 30th birthday.

“I’m so ridiculously proud of the man you are. You’ve been through so much (more than anyone will ever know) and you are still kind, thoughtful, thankful, and gracious – with a wicked, sarcastic sense of humor,” she penned. “I know your father agrees that the happiest day of our lives was the day you were born. I love you to the moon and back, sweet boy.”

Valerie and Wolfie share quite the bond!