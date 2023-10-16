Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Valerie Bertinelli’s Son Wolfgang Van Halen Is Happily Married! Meet the Actress’ Only Child

Famous Families
Updated on: Oct 16, 2023 4:40 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Valerie Bertinelli loves nothing more than supporting her only son, Wolfgang Van Halen. The young man served as the bassist of his late father Eddie Van Halen’s band, Van Halen.

Sadly, Eddie died at age 65 in October 2020 after a long battle with throat cancer. “He was the best father I could ever ask for,” Wolfgang wrote on Twitter at the time. “Every moment I’ve shared with him, on and off stage, was a gift. I love you so much, Pop.”

In July 2022, Wolfgang announced his engagement to his longtime love, Andraia Allsop, on Instagram. The couple wed in October 2023 in front of their closest friends and family members.

“It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives,” Valerie gushed to People after her son’s nuptials.

Scroll below to learn more about Valerie and Eddie’s son, Wolfgang!

 

Picture
Latest Video
closer Exclusives!