“Of all the roles I have taken, none has been more satisfying than motherhood,” she gushed in her book Losing It. “I shunned the spotlight in favor of a normal life, driving carpools, volunteering in my son’s classroom [and] making dinner.”

When Valerie and her rock star husband first got together, she thought she found the love of her life. The couple were so sure that they wanted to create a life together that they decided to get married after eight months of dating. “When people express doubts about us, it drives us crazy,” she explained shortly after their wedding to People. “We’re both monogamous people. I trust him, he trusts me and there’s no way anything would ever happen. I’m just happy.”

Sadly, Valerie and Eddie’s marriage didn’t last very long. The musician refused to stop partying and doing drugs even though he was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2000. The year after that, Valerie and Eddie decided to go their separate ways and finalized their divorce in 2007.