One Day at a Time star Valerie Bertinelli originally thought that acting was her true calling in life until she welcomed her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, with her first husband, Eddie Van Halen, in 1991.
“Of all the roles I have taken, none has been more satisfying than motherhood,” she gushed in her book Losing It. “I shunned the spotlight in favor of a normal life, driving carpools, volunteering in my son’s classroom [and] making dinner.”
When Valerie and her rock star husband first got together, she thought she found the love of her life. The couple were so sure that they wanted to create a life together that they decided to get married after eight months of dating. “When people express doubts about us, it drives us crazy,” she explained shortly after their wedding to People. “We’re both monogamous people. I trust him, he trusts me and there’s no way anything would ever happen. I’m just happy.”
Sadly, Valerie and Eddie’s marriage didn’t last very long. The musician refused to stop partying and doing drugs even though he was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2000. The year after that, Valerie and Eddie decided to go their separate ways and finalized their divorce in 2007.
“After Ed and I separated, I thought, I’ll finish raising my son, and I’ll go away, have about 40 cats, and just get nice and fat. I thought I would be alone for the rest of my life,” she said, but love soon came knocking on Valerie’s door again.
In 2011, she married her second husband, Tom Vitale, and the duo have been together ever since. “He loved me no matter what,” Valerie gushed about her new beau in an interview with AARP the Magazine. “I’ve never felt more beautiful at any weight than when Tom looks at me.”
Being in a healthy relationship has also helped Valerie move on and work things out with Eddie. “They have both forgiven each other and love their son,” a friend exclusively told Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “There are no more bad feelings between them.”
“I feel at home,” the Food Network star recently described her life to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I went through a period where I wasn’t as happy. [But] in just the last few years, I would reframe it as creating the next chapter of my life.”
We’re so happy for you, Valerie!
