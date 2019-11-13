After nearly nine years of marriage, Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale know how to keep the romance alive. Turns out the lovebirds keep things fresh by spending their “date nights” on a special island — the kitchen island!

Instead of going out to a fancy or extravagant dinner, “we just turn the music on, open a bottle of wine and cook together,” the 59-year-old revealed to Parade this past February. “It’s really a great deal of fun.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Having begun a relationship back in 2004, the One Day at a Time star and Tom tied the knot on January 1, 2011. She and the financial planner have built a happy life for themselves in the years since. While they have had no children together, Valerie shares her 28-year-old son, Wolfgang Van Halen, with ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. Tom also has four kids.

Valerie’s love for food — something she shares with Tom — that has led her to her new, Emmy-winning career. In addition to helming Valerie’s Home Cooking (now in its 10th season), she also hosts three competition shows on Food Network. Given this fact, the Touched by an Angel alum knows how to throw the best Thanksgiving, one focused on the family and friends with the added bonus of delicious food.

