It’s been an exciting few months for Valerie Bertinelli, and it looks like she is hoping to expand her family sometime in the future! The One Day at a Time alum revealed that she “wants to be a grandma” during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, May 10.

Her only son, Wolfgang Van Halen, married his wife, Andraia Allsop, in October 2023.

“I want to be a grammy, you know, all of those [things],” Valerie, 64, said during the episode. “But I also need to respect them and let them enjoy their life.”

She welcomed Wolf, 33, during her marriage to late rocker Eddie Van Halen, which lasted from 1981 to 2007.

“Only because I’m doing my very, very best to not be one of those parents or moms that’s just like, you know, ‘You just got married, so when’s the baby coming?,’” she added about respecting the couple’s boundaries.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When asked about her Mother’s Day festivities this weekend, Valerie admitted she didn’t really have anything special planned.

“I’m planning on doing nothing on Mother’s Day,” the former Food Network star told the crowd. “Doing nothing means a lot to me. And Wolfie will probably be on the road, so I won’t be seeing him. He sends me balloons or flowers every year. And he sends them to ‘Valerie, Bert and Ernie,’ that’s my name from him.”

The interview came just weeks after Valerie went public with her new boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, in April.

“I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” she told USA TODAY in March without revealing Mike’s identity at the time. “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!”

Since then, they’ve debuted their relationship on Instagram with a series of cute photos and clips together. Mike revealed on Instagram that he visited Valerie for her birthday on April 23.

“Sure, the plane is full and the cabin is eleventy-thousand degrees and I’m in Seat 51G … but it’s @wolfiesmom’s birthday and she’s waiting on the other side and it feels like I’m the one getting the present here,” he wrote in his caption while traveling to see his girlfriend on her special day.

In the comments section of the post, Valerie responded, “How do I (love) this eleventy hundred times? Happy birthday to meeeeee.”