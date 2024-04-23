Valerie Bertinelli got the gift of true love for her birthday this year! The Hot in Cleveland actress celebrated her 64th birthday with a sweet tribute from her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough.

“Happy Birthday,” he wrote alongside a cute photo of Valerie, which was taken when she walked the 2024 Oscars red carpet last month. Mike, 53, also shared a post on his page revealing that he was traveling to see Valerie.

“Sure, the plane is full and the cabin is eleventy-thousand degrees and I’m in Seat 51G … but it’s @wolfiesmom’s birthday and she’s waiting on the other side and it feels like I’m the one getting the present here,” he wrote.

One day before her special day, Valerie shared a video dancing along to Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“When I go on my walks, I do a lot of reflecting. Sometimes sweet, sometimes challenging,” she captioned the clip on Monday, April 22, as she walked down the street. “Reflecting on this week and the kindness all of you have shown me in our conversations at the Indulge book signings, and here online, I just wanted to send out a huge thank you for supporting me and for all your sweet responses to my life updates.”

“I truly love this community that we have built here,” she added. “Thank you for sticking around. Through the challenging and through the sweet.”

The “life updates” were no doubt referring to her relationship with Mike. She first opened up about dating again in March, nearly two years after her divorce from Tom Vitale was finalized.

“I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” the former Food Network star told USA TODAY without revealing Mike’s identity at the time. “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!”

The Golden Globe winner also opened up about her long-distance relationship with the East Coast based writer later that month, telling People that “it feels incredibly right.” She also gushed over the “comfort level” she felt with Mike right away.

Mike shared his own post on his “Hoarse Whisperings” Substack confirming his identity and their relationship on April 17.

“I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend … and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out,” he wrote. “But it’s true … and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems … good … lucky … a gift.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official by posting their first photo together on Valerie’s account on April 20. The caption included song lyrics from Taylor Swift’s new song “So High School.”