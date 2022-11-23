Valerie Bertinelli Has Been Divorced Twice: Inside Her Marriages to Eddie Van Halen and Tom Vitale

Food Network personality Valerie Bertinelli has always been very candid about her love life. The One Day at a Time alum has been married and divorced twice. She was married to late musician Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007 and to Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022.

Valerie and Tom met in 2004 through her brother Patrick Bertinelli. At the time, she was separated from Eddie, with whom she shares one son, Wolfgang Van Halen. Her connection with the financial planner was very unexpected after her first marriage ran its course.

“After Ed and I separated, I thought, ‘I’ll finish raising my son, and I’ll go away, have about 40 cats, and just get nice and fat,’” she reflected during a July 2010 issue of AARP. “I thought I would be alone for the rest of my life because I didn’t want the responsibility. Relationships are too hard.”

In March 2010, Valerie got engaged to Tom while they were vacationing in Florence, Italy.

“We’d talked about getting married, but I was still shocked,” she recalled after the proposal. “It was sweet when he asked me because he was so scared. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?'”

In January 2011, the pair exchanged vows in a ceremony at their Malibu home in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members. The Golden Globe winner’s son and her ex-husband were both in attendance at the wedding. Valerie and Eddie always remained friends despite their romantic relationship not working out.

“They have both forgiven each other and love their son,” an insider told Closer in June 2019. “There are no more bad feelings between them.”

Though it seemed like the Kids Baking Championship judge had found her happily ever after, she filed for legal separation from her second husband in November 2021. Valerie filed for divorce from Tom in May 2022. Six months later, the Delaware native announced their divorce was finalized in a video posted on Twitter.

“I’m at the airport, about to go see Wolfie and my lawyer just called,” she said. “The papers are all signed, they’re about to be filed on 11/22/22 I am officially f–king divorced. Happily, divorced. God finally, it’s finally over.”

As she closed the book on her relationship with her former spouse, Valerie looked toward a new beginning.

“She looks at her life and knows it’s not that bad,” a friend of the star told Closer in June 2022. “She’s grateful to have Wolf in her world and is proud that she’s facing her fears. Her motto today is, ‘It’s not how you fall down, but how you pick yourself up.’”

