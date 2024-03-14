Valerie Bertinelli has found love again! The Hot in Cleveland actress revealed that she is in a relationship with a new man.

“I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” Valerie, 63, told USA Today in an interview on Wednesday, March 13. “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!”

Though she did not reveal the identity of her new boyfriend, it seems like the One Day at a Time alum is very happy in her new relationship.

“He was not on my radar,” she said of her new beau. “I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special.”

Valerie was married to her first husband, late rocker Eddie Van Halen, from 1981 to 2007. They welcomed one son during their marriage, Wolfgang Van Halen, in 1991. In 2011, the Food Network personality married Tom Vitale. She filed for divorce from the businessman in May 2022.

Amid their heated divorce, Valerie admitted that she wasn’t sure if she would ever be in a committed relationship again.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on Today in June 2022. “I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

In November 2022, Valerie and Tom’s divorce was finalized. Two years later, the Golden Globe winner revealed the biggest lesson she has learned since entering a new relationship.

“I really want women and men to take away that it’s the work that you do [on yourself] that can lead you to meeting someone like I’ve been lucky enough to meet right now,” she shared. “This would not have happened three years ago, four years ago, last year ― it wouldn’t have. And I feel incredibly lucky to have met him and made a connection with him.”

Valerie recently attended the Oscars with her son and his wife, Andraia Allsop, on March 10. She revealed that she did not drink alcohol at the afterparty.

“That just happened kind of accidentally, because I was doing dry January, then February came along, and now it’s March and I still haven’t drank, so it’s like, oh, I guess I’m not drinking now,” Valerie explained. “But I’m not setting myself up for failure. I’m not saying I’m never going to drink again because I might, I don’t know.”