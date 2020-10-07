Valerie Bertinelli‘s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, has all of his mom’s support in the world following dad Eddie Van Halen’s death. The Valerie’s Home Cooking host is “being present and there for him” amid his heartbreak “like she always has” after the iconic rock ‘n’ roller died at age 65, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“[She’s] letting him feel his feelings … his despair,” the source explains of her only child. “She knows that he and his ‘Pop’ were inseparable.”

Even though Valerie, 60, and the late Van Halen guitarist were long-divorced at the time of his death following his nearly 20-year battle with throat cancer on Tuesday, October 6, she “always honored and encouraged” her 29-year-old son’s bond with his famous father.

“She’s totally supportive of Wolfie,” the source shares. “They’ve always been close.”

The former One Day at a Time actress is putting on a brave face for her son, but she’s “profoundly sad” about Eddie’s death, the insider notes. “She feels horribly that such a sweet man had to suffer so much pain. They had some rough times in the marriage, but the fondness and love for each other never wavered.”

This is because Eddie “was a lovely, gentle guy,” the source explains. “Everyone loved him in the business and out. He was just a humble, sweet man. [Valerie is] so sad he had to suffer with what he did — [it’s] so, so deeply sad for her.”

Following Eddie’s death, the former couple’s beloved child, Wolfgang, who also goes by the nickname “Wolfie,” shared a heartbreaking tribute for his father on Twitter.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” he emotionally penned alongside a black and white photo of his dad. “He was the best father I could ever ask for.”

“Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift,” the former Tremonti bassist continued. “My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Following Wolfgang’s announcement, Valerie took to Instagram to pay tribute to her former lover, whom she was married to from 1981 until their divorce was finalized in 2007.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang,” the Hot in Cleveland alum wrote next to a throwback photo of her family. “Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life, my love.”

We hope Valerie and her family can stay strong throughout this devastating time.