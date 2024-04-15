Valerie Bertinelli didn’t give up on finding her soulmate after years of heartbreak! The Hot in Cleveland actress is “madly in love” with her new boyfriend and is “thinking about making a more solid commitment,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“She’s not talking marriage, not yet anyway, but she is considering moving closer to him,” the source says. “She loves California, but a home on the East Coast would make life easier.”

Valerie, 63, has not publicly revealed the identity of her new boyfriend just yet, but she did share that he is an East Coast-based writer who is 10 years her junior. They first met on Instagram several years ago and chatted as friends before deciding to pursue things romantically.

“She hates being in a long-distance romance because she says it’s easier to not work so hard at it when you’re separated,” the insider adds.

Currently, Valerie lives in California full-time, just a short distance away from her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, whom she shares with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. “She’s a total romantic and would definitely move for love,” the source reveals.

The former Food Network star first opened up about finding love again more than a year after her divorce from Tom Vitale was finalized in November 2022.

“I was very guarded, as was he,” she said of meeting her new boyfriend online in an interview with People earlier this month. “His voice had the most beautiful timbre. I was like ‘Oh, I can’t talk to this man right now because that’s really sexy.’ We both had strong feelings, trying not to admit them.”

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

“It’s crazy the comfort level,” the One Day at a Time alum added of her unique bond with her beau. Valerie also explained that she has a “three week rule” with her partner due to the distance between them.

“We never go longer than that without seeing each other,” she told the outlet of their relationship dynamic. “After all, it’s about finding the joy in life and sharing it.”

A source previously told Closer that Wolf, 33, told his mom “to slow down with this guy.” But now, her only child seems to be “coming around” to support Valerie’s new relationship.

“What matters is Valerie’s happiness, and she’s completely over the moon about this guy,” the first insider explains.