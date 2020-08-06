Valerie Bertinelli Is Living Hot in Los Angeles! Take a Tour of the Actress and Chef’s Lavish Home

For years, fans have been invited inside Valerie Bertinelli‘s home as she shares her favorite cooking recipes on her hit Food Network show, Valerie’s Home Cooking. While the usual glimpses prove she lives in a gorgeous abode, photos of the actress’ lavish Los Angeles property will take your breath away even more.

Valerie’s incredible house sits on a stunning acre of land. Aside from the handful of bedrooms and bathrooms, the One Day at a Time alum’s home also features a luxurious kitchen, reading room, multiple living areas and more than enough space for her, husband Tom Vitale and their five cats and one dog.

When you take a step outside, Valerie’s property becomes even more impressive as the backyard boasts a large infinity pool, gorgeous patio area and even a garden and a vineyard. With grapevines lining their entire yard, Valerie and Tom — who tied the knot in 2011 — are able to make their own wine!

Although her backyard is practically a resort, the Hot in Cleveland actress mostly enjoys hanging out in her reading room. “I needed a space to sit and read and be with my animals,” she told Food Network Magazine in May 2018. “It’s my favorite room in the house after the kitchen. It lets me take care of myself for just a couple minutes a day.”

Because she reads so often, Valerie dished “the bigger the better” was her motto when it came to designing her immaculate home. “I always wanted a place that was big enough for all my books so I never had to throw any away,” she explained.

No matter how much Valerie — who is the loving mom of only son Wolfgang Van Halen with ex Eddie Van Halen — loves living in Los Angeles, she previously revealed she wouldn’t mind settling down somewhere else in the future.

“For a while, I thought that I wanted to move to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, just because it’s so beautiful there,” the One Dish at a Time author once told TV Insider. “I did live in Park City, Utah, for a while when I was doing Touched by an Angel. That was fun. And of course, who wouldn’t want to live someplace in the middle of Italy or Sicily? I would do that in a heartbeat.”

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Valerie’s L.A. mansion!