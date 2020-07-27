Giada De Laurentiis has been a Food Network star for more than a decade, so it’s no surprise she’s the owner of a stunning home in Los Angeles. The beloved Italian-American chef shares a gorgeous house with her only daughter, Jade, and photos inside are sure to make your mouth drop.

Considering Giada is always cooking in the kitchen, fans are quite familiar with her life at home. However, the doting mom — who shares her only daughter with ex-husband Todd Thompson — gave viewers the ultimate glimpse inside while filming herself amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

“If you’ve ever wondered exactly what it’s like day-by-day in my home, this show is it!” she wrote in a post on her blog, Giadzy, in June. “There was a lot of cooking yes, but also pranks, bloopers and some cooking blunders along the way.”

Giada’s home where she films her Food Network series is quite impressive, as it features an immaculate kitchen with a mint-green backsplash, massive island and state of the art electronics. The estate also boasts a number of bedrooms, bathrooms, a pool and gorgeous outdoor living space.

While the Everyday Italian star owns an enviable property to film out of for her show, she recently purchased a more humble abode in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of L.A. in 2019. According to CNBC, Giada bought a 3,600-square-foot midcentury bungalow for $4.9 million.

“Giada is looking to downsize and focus on a space for just her and her daughter,” listing agent Smith Cho of Compass told the network at the time.

Although Giada became the owner of the private property, she doesn’t live in it quite yet. According to her Instagram, she completely gutted the entire bungalow and is renovating the space to make it perfect for her, Jade and her boyfriend, Shane Farley.

“Home Renovation: Part 1,” the Giada in Italy host captioned a video post in February. “This is going to be fun.”

In the clip, Giada gave her followers a full tour of her home — which showed the walls completely torn apart with renovations. “I’ve always wanted a midcentury-modern house,” she said while standing at the bottom of her empty pool. “So now I’ve got one, but it needs a serious remodel.”

We can’t wait to see the final product.

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the home Giada lives in now!