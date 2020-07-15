Ree Drummond lives a beautiful life in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, with her longtime husband, Ladd Drummond, and their four kids, Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd. The beloved Pioneer Woman star put down roots in the rural country town decades ago and has been living life in an immaculate ranch home ever since.

The American blogger often gives fans glimpses inside her gorgeous estate, as she’s always sharing photos while cooking in her kitchen or hanging out with her hubby and children. The TV star’s digs are so impressive, their property even features multiple guest homes, including The Lodge.

Because Ree’s husband is a fourth-generation member of a prominent Osage County cattle ranching family, the couple’s home has a barn, stables for horses and other animals, large open fields for their family to run around in and much more. Their property even boasts a creek, a pond and landscaping.

As for the doting mom, she also runs her massive empire out of her home. While you can usually catch Ree filming her Food Network show from the comfort of her kitchen in The Lodge, her home is also fitted with a second private kitchen and other living areas.

When you have a home as beautiful as the Pioneer Woman Cooks author, you wouldn’t want to leave it either! In fact, Ree once revealed she misses her husband, kids, their handful of dogs and especially their humble abode when she’s traveling the country for her Hollywood career.

“Whenever I’m away from home, though, even if it’s just for a few days, I get homesick,” she once wrote in a blog post on her website. In order to cure her sadness, Ree said she finds herself “flipping through the photos on my phone so I can get a little dose of home.” Aww!

Ree’s home is filled with love and laughter thanks to her kiddos, but the proud mama previously joked about the shift she experienced when her two eldest daughters, Alex and Paige, went off to college.

“There was an immediate difference in the culture of our house. It was suddenly, very noticeably, a man cave, where ranching and football were (and still are) the primary focus,” she quipped during an interview with Cowboys & Indians in January. “So I’ve definitely had to fight to keep the female strength and energy flowing around here … while also learning to appreciate the quiet spans of time in the Drummond house, which allows me a new avenue for creativity and focus. The glass is half full around here!”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Ree’s gorgeous home!