These Homes Will Make Your Jaw Drop! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Mansions in Hollywood

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live in a multi-million-dollar mansion, then look no further than our list of the most extravagant celebrity homes. John Travolta, Whoopi Goldberg and Hugh Jackman are just a few stars who live in magnificent residences. Keep scrolling for a complete roundup!

Thanks to their big bank accounts, John, Whoopi and Hugh can all afford to live in massive mansions across the country. John, who has his very own airport on his property, resides in Ocala, Florida, while Whoopi’s abode is located in West Orange, New Jersey. Hugh, on the other hand, lives in a dazzling New York City penthouse in the West Village.

Considering these three, among many others, are making the big bucks as Hollywood heavyweights, it’s no surprise they each live in enviable homes. Mark Wahlberg, an Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated actor, also owns an impressive property in Beverly Park, one of the most prestigious gated communities in Los Angeles.

According to Velvet Ropes, the Ted star and his wife, Rhea Durham, live in a 30,000-square-foot estate, which they paid $8 million for. The contemporary-style dwelling sits on six acres of land and includes 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. More impressively, the house comes with a wine cellar, movie theater, library, an extra guest house and an entertainment complex.

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson are also living on Cloud 9 in California. The couple purchased a 13,000-square-feet mansion on 1.7 acres in Hollywood Hills for $15 million in July 2019, TMZ reported. The lavish living space is fitted with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a fancy kitchen, an indoor theater room and much more.

While other stars such as Drew Barrymore, Kevin Hart and Courteney Cox are loving life on the West Coast, it’s not unusual to find a star who doesn’t live in L.A. Kevin Costner, for instance, is the owner of a massive 160-acre estate in Colorado. In addition to three separate houses, including their 5,800-square-foot main home, the Yellowstone actor’s property is right in the middle of nature.

“It’s just beautiful, with three lakes and a river running through it,” he exclusively told Closer Weekly in November 2020. “My whole family spends some of our best times there.”

Pierce Brosnan is also a fan of living the quiet life. Opposed to residing in a big city, the Die Another Day alum and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, live in a gorgeous cottage on the beach near the North Shore in Oahu, Hawaii. “It sits on [five] acres,” he told Closer in July 2020.

To see our complete list of some of the most extravagant homes in Hollywood, keep scrolling below!