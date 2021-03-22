Kevin Hart Is a Next-Level Dad! Get to Know His 4 Children Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo and Kaori

Kevin Hart knows how to entertain audiences as an actor, comedian and performer, but when it comes to fatherhood, the dad of four is a complete natural. If you’re a fan of the Emmy Award nominee, then you know he’s an amazing father of his children, Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo and Kaori.

Kevin shares his older kids, Heaven and Hendrix, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. The Jumanji: The Next Level actor and the Atlanta Exes star married in 2003 and two years later, their first child, Heaven, was born in 2005. The former pair’s second child, Hendrix, arrived in 2007, but they split three years later.

One year before Kevin and Torrei called it quits, he crossed paths with Eniko Parrish in 2009. It wasn’t long before the actor and his first spouse filed for divorce in February 2010, according to reports. He later made his first public appearance with Eniko after his divorce was finalized in 2011.

Three years after the Central Intelligence actor and the Rip the Runway star began dating, they announced their engagement in 2014. Kevin and Eniko married in 2016, and in 2017, they expanded the Hollywood hunk’s family when their son, Kenzo, was born. They later welcomed their daughter, Kaori, in 2020.

Considering Kevin is such a doting dad, he’s always giving the sweetest glimpses inside his life at home with his blended family. In March 2021, he uploaded the most adorable pic with Kaori, writing, “Happy Saturday from me and my little momma.” Days earlier, he shared a photo of his “little princess” as she sat in her highchair. “Wrapped around her damn fingers,” he gushed.

The Upside star’s older kiddos also make appearances on their dad’s Instagram. In February 2021, Kevin posted a pic with Heaven as they boasted big smiles. “#Harts,” he simply captioned the post. One month prior, he uploaded a snap with Hendrix, whom he can’t believe is “taller than” him. “Yes, I hate it,” the star hilariously penned.

In terms of parenting, Kevin is a really “fun dad until you don’t do what you’re supposed to do,” he once joked with People, noting putting his foot down isn’t always the easiest task. “Even the tough dad is still fun because I can’t not laugh at myself for trying to be tough!”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Kevin’s blended family.