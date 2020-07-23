Pierce Brosnan Is Living in Paradise! Take a Look Inside His Beautiful Hawaii Home With Wife Keely

Courtesy of Pierce Brosnan/ Instagram

Life by the beach! Pierce Brosnan is living his life exactly the way it should be — in relaxation. As a successful actor, Pierce has lived in a bunch of beautiful homes, but none can compare to the marvelous getaway he has in Hawaii with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

Every morning, the pair awake to blue skies, warm weather, palm trees and the sound of nature. Since their residence is right by the beach, they sometimes go for a swim together or just soak up the sun on the sand. The two lovebirds are definitely living in paradise and they share their amazing home with their kids, Paris and Dylan.

“We have a wee cottage out there on the North Shore, and it sits on [five] acres,” the dad of two previously told Closer Weekly. Pierce and his family have been quarantining there since the coronavirus pandemic started. Sometimes you might catch him snorkeling in the ocean or exploring the private forest sitting right outside their home.

“This is a gift. We live under the shadow of Makanae and so for Keely and I to come here 11 years ago and have some small dream of a getaway for our children, for ourselves and our future, this is truly [a] magical space,” he told Hi Luxury in a previous interview about buying property there. But that’s not all.

He explained Hawaii is the best place to be because Keely considers the place her first love. The journalist grew up in O’ahu as a little girl and always wanted to return. In fact, in May 2020, the actor celebrated his 67th birthday there. “Thank you for the moon and sun and all the days of our lives together my darling heart Keely,” Pierce gushed on Instagram. “I had a great 67th birthday. Thanks to one and all of you out there who wished me so. God bless, stay strong.”

Scroll below to see pictures of Pierce and Keely’s Hawaii home!