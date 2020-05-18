Coupled up! Shirtless Pierce Brosnan and his gorgeous wife, Keely Shaye Smith, got some alone time together when they hit the beach in Hawaii last week. Once Pierce, 67, noticed there wasn’t anyone else around, he leaned in and gave Keely, 56, a big kiss on the lips.

The journalist, who was wearing a cute baby blue dress, didn’t seem to mind her hubby’s PDA. In fact, she grabbed Pierce and held him close until their smooch was over. After they had a quick chat, the dad of five returned to the ocean to continue snorkeling.

Pierce and Keely started dating in 1994 and in 2001 they got married. The hunky Hollywood star was previously wed to Cassandra Harris from 1980 to 1991, but their love story was cut short when she died from ovarian cancer at the age of 43. Although Pierce was devastated, he told People in 1992 that he was “lucky” to find love again with Keely. “I’m at a very good time in my life. My family is healthy and so am I,” he gushed.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star and Keely have welcomed two handsome sons together: Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19. The duo accompanied their parents on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes and on Sunday, May 17, Pierce gave Dylan a sweet shout-out for accomplishing a very big life goal.

“Congratulations Dylan on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts,” the doting dad wrote on Instagram. “Go forth into this new world and make it your own. Be fearless, courageous and generous. Love, Dad.”

Aside from Dylan and Paris, Pierce is also a proud dad to his three kids with Cassandra — Christopher, 47, Sean, 36, and Charlotte, who died in 2013 from the same disease that killed her mother. Although Pierce lost two of his family members to cancer, he still feels grateful for the time he got to spend with them.

“She has made me the man I am, the actor I am, the father I am,” the actor said about Cassandra in a 2017 interview with People. “She’s forever embedded in every fiber of my being. She’s there with me every day. I was so blessed to have met someone like that.”

Scroll below to see pics of Pierce kissing Keely on the beach!