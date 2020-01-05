So sweet! Pierce Brosnan walked the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes with his beautiful wife, Keely Shaye Smith, and their sons — Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18. Since the 66-year-old actor’s two children are ambassadors for the Hollywood event, they came dressed to impress.

They both looked stunning in their black and white suits that matched their parents’ outfits perfectly. Keely, 56, attended the awards show in a beautiful floor-length gown and Pierce wore a slim-fit navy blue suit.

Other than Dylan and Paris, the actor is also a proud father to his 36-year-old son, Sean, from his previous marriage to Cassandra Harris. He also adopted her kids — Charlotte and Chris — after their dad passed away in 1986. Sadly, Cassandra died in 1991 from ovarian cancer at age 43 and the same disease took Charlotte’s life in 2013.

After Cassandra’s passing, Pierce went on to marry Keely in 2001. “I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other. I thank God for her every day,” he once said.

Being with Keely has made Pierce believe anything is possible. She showed him that one can move on after experiencing a terrible event in their life. “You have to trust and follow your heart, and try to meet the best people in life,” he previously shared with Closer Weekly. “When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without.”

It’s not hard to see Keely and her husband make a great pair. “She has been a supportive and wonderful addition to his life,” an insider added. “Keely is understanding of his past, is not threatened and is just a truly loving presence.”

